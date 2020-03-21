Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,821 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ventas worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 925,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 182,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

