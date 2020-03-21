Verasity Price Hits $0.0005 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $1.86 million and $266,655.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.03070107 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000211 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

