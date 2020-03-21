Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0004

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $243,107.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

