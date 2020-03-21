Verge One Day Trading Volume Tops $807,899.00 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Graviex. Verge has a total market cap of $39.74 million and $807,899.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00616946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008066 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,213,222,743 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange, Upbit, BiteBTC, Graviex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

