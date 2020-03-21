VeriCoin (VRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,494.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $804,902.55 and approximately $6,494.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034699 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00091109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,299.39 or 0.99622004 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00068584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,596,461 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

