VeriME (VME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.04 or 0.04397083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00069896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038322 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003745 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

