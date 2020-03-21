Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Verisign worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.59 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.38.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

