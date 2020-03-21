Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,880.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $178,880.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.02150293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.91 or 0.03569932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00621498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00668317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00081429 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00534620 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,965,972 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, YoBit, SouthXchange, Upbit, QBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Coinroom, CryptoBridge and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

