Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $11.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Veru reported sales of $6.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $45.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $50.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.60 million, with estimates ranging from $45.21 million to $59.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.34. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

