Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Price

News articles about Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Logitech International earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Logitech International’s analysis:

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

LOGI traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $41.86. 1,135,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.41. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

