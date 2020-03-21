VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of VF worth $166,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. 4,461,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

