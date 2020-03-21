Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $798,279.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Coinroom, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $798,279.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00622122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008180 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,519 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OOOBTC, Coinroom, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

