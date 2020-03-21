Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,685,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 2,707,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,978. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

