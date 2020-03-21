Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,939 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 113.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Baidu by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 5,608,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.58. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

