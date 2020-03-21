Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $8.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.