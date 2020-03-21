Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,291,085 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,291,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Tiffany & Co. worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

