Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 235,601 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Crown worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

CCK traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.96. 2,393,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,474. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.