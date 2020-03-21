Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,133 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. 4,808,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,438. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

