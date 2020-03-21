Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,008 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NetEase by 753.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 100,730 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetEase by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.06. 1,289,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.49. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

