Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,538 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $3,172,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

GLW traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $18.86. 7,795,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268,653. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.