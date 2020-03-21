VideoCoin Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $40,012.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001649 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.