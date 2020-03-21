VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0007

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $2.59 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.76 or 0.04364233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038175 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003673 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

