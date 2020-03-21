View Trading Up 54.4% Over Last Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, View has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. One View token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a market cap of $178,853.49 and $180.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02663011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00193287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for View is view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

