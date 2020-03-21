Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.54% of Viper Energy Partners worth $117,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of VNOM opened at $5.74 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

