Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:VBHLF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Virgin Australia has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Get Virgin Australia alerts:

Separately, CLSA downgraded Virgin Australia to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.