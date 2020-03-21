Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $6.68 on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 134,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $522.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

