Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Visa worth $274,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $146.83 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $139.80 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

