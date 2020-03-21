Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 684,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.