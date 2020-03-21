VoteCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $26,054.26 and approximately $14.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00533946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00124679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00091641 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 83,755,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.