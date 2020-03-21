Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,280 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,129,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

VOYA stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,945. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

