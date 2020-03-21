Wagerr 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,172.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,583,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,203,581 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.