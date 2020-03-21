Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

