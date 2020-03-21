Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 536,514 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,064,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $153,959,000 after buying an additional 262,297 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,526,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,123,000 after purchasing an additional 239,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.