Waltonchain Market Cap Reaches $14.67 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003328 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX and Allbit. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and $2.87 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.02135204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi, COSS, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.