Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $464,246.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005970 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.