Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 695.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,021 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,045,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.