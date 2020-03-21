Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Watsco stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

