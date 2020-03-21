Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $481,627.44 and approximately $21,730.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02654079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193205 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.