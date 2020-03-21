Waves Market Capitalization Tops $94.39 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Waves has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $94.39 million and approximately $51.71 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00014921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Coinbe and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 592.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006186 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,456,542 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Bitbns, Indodax, Kuna, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Coinrail, HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, Coinbe, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Liqui, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

