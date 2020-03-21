Wavesbet Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,932.38 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $91,932.38 and $30,452.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.03067148 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

