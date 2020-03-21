Wavesbet Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market cap of $89,146.62 and approximately $28,912.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

