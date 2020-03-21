WAX Price Reaches $0.0356 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One WAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Tidex, Huobi and Bancor Network. WAX has a total market capitalization of $38.42 million and $2.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.02691673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,628,032,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,079,064,501 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Tidex, C2CX, IDEX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bibox, Huobi, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

