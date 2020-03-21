WaykiChain (WICC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002505 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $13.77 and $32.15. WaykiChain has a market cap of $29.69 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02785029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00194335 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

