Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Press coverage about Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) has been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Weed earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BUDZ opened at $0.24 on Friday. Weed has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Weed Company Profile

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

