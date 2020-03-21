Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 7,424 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Steris worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after purchasing an additional 248,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of STE traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.70. 833,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,821. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

