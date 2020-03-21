Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.40% of IAA worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in IAA by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 269,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 104,399 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IAA by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 207,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. 2,524,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.