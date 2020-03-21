Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of First Hawaiian worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $99,795,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.39. 1,889,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.