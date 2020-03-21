Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652,755 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Continental Building Products worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBPX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CBPX remained flat at $$36.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

