Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,889 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.06% of RPT Realty worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000.

RPT traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $465.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

