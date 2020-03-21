Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 2,763,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.